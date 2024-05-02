WIFE STABS HUSBAND IN LUSAKA

A 35-year-old man was stabbed with a knife by his wife, in Lusaka’s Chawama compound.

Police Spokesperson, RAE HAMOONGA told ZNBC news that RICHARD ZULU was stabbed in the stomach on April 29, 2024, after a marital dispute.

Mr. HAMOONGA says the victim is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH-, while the suspect, identified as GRACE ZULU, aged 31, is detained in police custody.

Meanwhile, UTH Public Relations Officer, NZEBA CHANDA said Mr. ZULU is in a stable condition.

ZNBC