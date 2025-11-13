Wife who cried while reading tribute at her husband’s funeral, who was victim of helicopter crash, stops family from conducting DNA test on their child to help identify the  body

In a more heartbreaking incident, the wife of the late Samuel Aboagye has been accused of infidelity and having a child from the side.

According to reports and the family of the late Samuel, the wife prevented authorities from accessing their child during investigations.

Authorities required the DNA of the child during the investigations to help identify the body of her late husband.

However, the wife denied them that privilege. She refused to present the child or provide DNA sample of the child to help identify Samuel’s body.

Currently, the family of the late Samuel is still forcing for DNA to be done although the investigations are over.

It is also reported that Samuel had questions about the legitimacy of the baby while he was alive and had always doubted being the father.

Samuel’s wife has filed a motion with the court to prevent Samuel’s family from running any DNA Test on the child.

It is alleged that Samuel’s widow was having an affair with a Memeber of Parliament in the Ashanti Region whose identity has been withheld.

The whole allegation has sparked controversy online. People are saying the wife who looked innocent and tearful might not be innocent after all.