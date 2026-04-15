‘Will someone tell him Iran has killed 42,000 protesters?’ Trump renews Pope criticism

President Trump has renewed his criticism of the Pope, writing on social media overnight: “Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

After the Pope commented on the war in Iran, Trump told reporters earlier this month he is “not a big fan” of the American pontiff, accusing him of being “WEAK on crime and terrible for foreign policy”.

Pope Leo has said he has “no fear” of the Trump administration and will continue to speak out.

Trump has also commented on Nato, writing three hours ago: “NATO wasn’t there for us, and they won’t be there for us in the future!”