WILL YOU EMPLOY ZAMBIANS IF THEY COME BACK? – MILES SAMPA

…You Are ‘ International Chief Negotiators’,” Engage Trump





Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa has questtioned government decision to call Citizens living abroad without papers to return home.





Sampa says the current government has nothing to offer those Zambians who are hustling abroad and supporting their families back home.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has made an appeal to all Zambians living abroad especially in United States without papers to return home under voluntary programme than wait to be deported.





The call comes following International policy change by the Trump administration. Trump has vowed to deported all those living in his country without papers and also put measures on countries where nationals flee the country to live in United States.





But Sampa said there is nothing government would give those who are trying to hursle and help their families back home.





“Encouraging them to come back to Zambia elo chibe Shani as if you will give them jobs or business opportunities given your policy seems to be ‘foreigners first’” Sampa said. ” So far they are hustling and earning Dollars some of which they send back to Zambia for their projects and relatives.’





The Matero lawmaker has advised the Hakainde Hichilema administration to engage President Donald J. Trump.



“Engage and negotiate with Mr Trump. Mwikwata umwenso. After all you are ‘ International Chief Negotiators’,” said Sampa.





He has advised President Hichilema to seek an appointment with President Trump and put up the case.





” Ask for an appointment to meet Mr Trump at the Oval Office. Entice him trading with the Lithium found in Mapatizya and currently being quietly mined illegally for a few big pockets,” Sampa said.



