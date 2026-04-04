🎯 CANDIDATE SPOTLIGHT | Willah Mudolo: Digital Ambition, Structural Impossibility





Willah Mudolo is positioning himself as the outsider candidate. He speaks from the diaspora, operates largely online, and presents himself as the man who will “offer Zambia something different.” It is a compelling line. It signals disruption, fresh thinking, and a break from the old political class. But once the rhetoric is tested against reality, the gaps begin to widen.





His flagship proposal is bold. He wants to demolish and rebuild Zambia’s major public universities within 24 to 30 months. He names the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, Mulungushi University and Northern Technical College as targets for a complete overhaul. He promises modern infrastructure, safe learning environments, and dignified student accommodation with ensuite facilities. It is a message that lands emotionally, especially in the wake of the tragic death of a UNZA student, which has exposed the poor state of infrastructure in public institutions.





But policy is not emotion. It is arithmetic.



Rebuilding four major universities is not a housing project. It is a multi-billion dollar undertaking. Each of these institutions operates as a live system, with thousands of students, staff, laboratories, hospitals, and research units. Demolition alone would require relocation planning on a national scale. Construction would require financing, procurement, technical expertise, and timeframes that extend well beyond political promises. Even highly industrialised economies struggle to deliver such projects within three years.





Mudolo says learning will not be disrupted because of online education and temporary facilities. That sounds neat on paper. It collapses under scrutiny. Zambia does not yet have the digital infrastructure, bandwidth stability, or institutional capacity to shift entire universities into online mode without severe learning loss. Medicine, engineering, and science programmes cannot be run from temporary structures at scale. This is not reform. It is displacement.





There is also the question of financing.



Where will the money come from? Zambia is managing debt, stabilising inflation, and dealing with global shocks in fuel and commodity markets. A reconstruction programme of this magnitude would compete directly with health, agriculture, and energy spending. Mudolo has not answered that question. Without financing clarity, the plan remains aspirational.





Beyond policy, Mudolo is also inserting himself into PF’s internal battles. He has dismissed Makebi Zulu’s presidency as illegitimate and attacked figures like Emmanuel Mwamba for “misleading the nation.” He calls rival factions “constitutional delinquents” and warns against what he describes as cartel politics. His language is sharp. His positioning is clear. He is aligning himself with legality and order within a party that is currently fractured.





But this is where the contradiction emerges.



Mudolo is fighting for control of a structure that is already divided into multiple factions. The PF is operating through competing centres of power, each with its own legal and political claims. For a candidate without a strong ground structure, no visible mobilisation base, and operating largely from outside the country, entering that contest is not strategic. It is symbolic.





Elections are not won online.



They are won through structures, networks, polling agents, and physical presence across constituencies. Mudolo’s current approach relies heavily on digital messaging and commentary. That builds awareness. It does not build votes. Zambia’s electoral geography still favours candidates with deep grassroots penetration, not just online visibility.





There is also a credibility gap.



Mudolo is presenting himself as the man who will fix everything at once. Universities, party structures, governance culture. This kind of positioning often appeals at first glance, but it raises a deeper concern. Serious candidates prioritise, sequence, and cost their interventions. They do not attempt to solve systemic problems through compressed timelines and sweeping declarations.





This is where the “PF math” problem comes in.



The party itself is fragmented. The opposition space is crowded. The ruling party is consolidating ground, especially in urban and strategic regions. For Mudolo to emerge as a viable presidential contender, he would need not just ideas, but a coalition, a structure, and a clear path to the ballot. None of these are currently visible.





What remains is a candidate with energy, visibility, and ambition, but without the institutional weight required to translate that ambition into political viability.





Zambia may indeed be looking for something different. But difference, on its own, is not a strategy.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu