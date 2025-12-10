WILLIAM HARRINGTON FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST FORMER PF SECRETARY GENERAL DAVIES MWILA OVER RACIST REMARKS AGAINST GIVEN LUBINDA

WILLIAM HARRINGTON FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST FORMER PF SECRETARY GENERAL DAVIES MWILA OVER RACIST REMARKS





By Thomas Chewe



The contest for the Patriotic Front (PF) presidency has taken a new twist, barely days after a team of senior party figures led by former Vice President Inonge Wina attempted to reconcile warring factions.





In the latest development, veteran politician William Harrington has formally lodged a complaint at Lusaka’s Central Police against former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila. According to reliable sources, Mwila is expected to be arrested in connection with remarks he made about PF presidential aspirant Given Lubinda, comments that questioned the nationality of Lubinda’s father.





The incident has once again exposed deep divisions within the opposition party. Analysts note that beyond personal rivalries, the episode reveals a troubling culture of intolerance within segments of the PF leadership. The party, which has frequently accused the current government of authoritarian tendencies, appears unable to accommodate divergent views even while out of power.





Observers warn that such behaviour raises legitimate concerns about what kind of leadership the PF intends to offer if voted back into office. As has been common in past internal disputes, insiders expect that some PF members may soon accuse the police of acting under political instruction, despite the matter having been triggered by intra-party conflicts.





The unfolding situation serves as yet another reminder of the growing turbulence in the PF ahead of its highly anticipated presidential election.