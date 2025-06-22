WISH THAT HH SHOULD NEVER COME NEAR  LUNGU’S BODY WAS FAMILY DECISION- LUBINDA

WISH THAT HH SHOULD NEVER COME NEAR ECL’s BODY WAS FAMILY DECISION- LUBINDA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Acting Patriotic Front President Given Lubinda has distanced both PF and the Tonse Alliance from the late former President Edgar Lungu’s controversial demand that President Hakainde Hichilema should not come near his body after death.





Mr. Lubinda says the decision was purely that of Mr. Lungu’s family, not the opposition.





Meanwhile, New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has described as blackmail the argument that since the late championed prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation, he was not expected to make such a demand.