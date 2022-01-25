Witchcraft-practicing police officer sends colleagues scampering

THE camp for police officers deployed to man the Kabwata by-election at Edwin Imboela Stadium was in the early hours of yesterday turned into a running track as officers of all shades and ranks scampered in all directions after a constable turned into a giant black bird complete with feathers and beak.

In a report confirmed by police insiders, as the police officers were picking up the AK 47 rifles and tear gas canisters to begin their routine nighttime patrols in search of opposition characters insulting their Commander-In-Chief using Bemba proverbs, one named male Constable whose name has been withheld but operates from Kabwata Police Station in remained in the camp as he was sleeping stiff dead such that even trained slaps and kicks from his colleagues failed to wake him up.

It is testified that after the majority of officers left the camp, the few who had remained to guard the camp where spooked by the noisy landing of a larger than life black bird at the camp on the very place that the sleepy constable had been.

Tired of the beans and cabbage diet, the officers guarding the camp rushed to where the bird was so that they could perhaps pump a bullet or two into it and secure some meat for their diet.

However, to their utter shock and amazement, before they could shoot, the bird started changing into the sleepy constable who they now realized was absent from his sleeping space and had returned from wherever he had disappeared to in form of a bird.

Contrary to training guidelines, the officers threw away their guns and made a run for it as they screamed and wailed in terror jumping over the makeshift camp beds as pieces of cloth and metal which make up for their ranks scattered to the ground.

Passersby who saw the officers flee also joined in the running as they were sure that whatever can scare the men and women from Lilayi would surely make a meal out them.

From Sikanze camp’s Edwin Imboela stadium located near the Lusaka Civic Centre, some officers only stopped running after they had reached the centre of Mtendere, Matero and Chalala as they wanted to put enough distance between themselves and their Juju colleague.

However, a handful of officers that ran out of energy for running any further, gathered some courage and made their way back to the camp only to find the Constable-cum-black bird still standing stiff at the same spot where he had transformed from a bird.

When asked where he had come flying from, the Constable who graduated from Lilayi College in 2019 just continued pointing to the ground without mumbling a word.

By press time, the flying constable had been tossed out of camp awaiting further action for the possible offence of dodging from duty to practice some witchcraft.

There has been no official statement from the police on the matter.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration

Kalemba J