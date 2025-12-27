With or without paper, PF shall hold convention- Lubinda

With or without paper, PF shall hold convention, vows Lubinda
PF faction leader Given Lubinda has vowed that with or without PF president Robert Chabinga’s Lugwalo, the party shall hold its convention.
Addressing journalists in Livingstone recently, Lubinda stated that the owner of PF is not Chabinga and his paper but the people who choose leaders.
He warned that as long as party supporters do not live at the registrar of societies, his faction will not be stopped to hold a convention.
“The Patriotic Front is not a certificate. The PF are the members, the ones who go to the convention. With or without a paper, the Patriotic Front is going to the convention and the Patriotic Front are not at the registrar of society’s office.”
“The Patriotic Front is not in court, the PF is in the hearts of prople. With or without Robert Chabinga’s threats, the PF is going to the convention to elect its leader and members of the central committee and they will do that under my watch. The PF is going to have a convention, mark my word,” he promised.
He said his faction was on the ground where the real opposition are stationed.
“We are on the ground and the real opposition in Zambia is not even the PF, the real opposition are those who are going 22 hours without power. Those whose maize was delivered in March and have not been paid by [now],” he stated.
Lubinda said the UPND administration can brag with its might but the best opposition are the people.
“Our confidence is in the people who are suffering,” stated Lubinda. https://kalemba.news/politics/with-or-without-paper-pf-shall-hold-convention-vows-lubinda/
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, December 27, 2025
Ba Lubinda blowing hot air…..kikikiki….under what name will that be done? PF?
Mr. Lubinda is the epitome of lawlessness. Always playing the macho man and daring the law. How do you elect such a person president? What he wants would be the law and we saw this under Mr. Lungu’s PF where cadres became the law.
Mr. Lubinda is a real and present danger to law and order. Laws, regulations and protocols are there to maintain social order. Clearly, Mr. Lubinda has no interest in social order.
This one is a seed of disaster.
Mr. Given Lubinda, hold the Convention and stop talking. What are you waiting for if you have what it takes?