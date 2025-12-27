With or without paper, PF shall hold convention- Lubinda

With or without paper, PF shall hold convention, vows Lubinda



PF faction leader Given Lubinda has vowed that with or without PF president Robert Chabinga’s Lugwalo, the party shall hold its convention.









Addressing journalists in Livingstone recently, Lubinda stated that the owner of PF is not Chabinga and his paper but the people who choose leaders.





He warned that as long as party supporters do not live at the registrar of societies, his faction will not be stopped to hold a convention.





“The Patriotic Front is not a certificate. The PF are the members, the ones who go to the convention. With or without a paper, the Patriotic Front is going to the convention and the Patriotic Front are not at the registrar of society’s office.”





“The Patriotic Front is not in court, the PF is in the hearts of prople. With or without Robert Chabinga’s threats, the PF is going to the convention to elect its leader and members of the central committee and they will do that under my watch. The PF is going to have a convention, mark my word,” he promised.





He said his faction was on the ground where the real opposition are stationed.



“We are on the ground and the real opposition in Zambia is not even the PF, the real opposition are those who are going 22 hours without power. Those whose maize was delivered in March and have not been paid by [now],” he stated.





Lubinda said the UPND administration can brag with its might but the best opposition are the people.





“Our confidence is in the people who are suffering,” stated Lubinda. https://kalemba.news/politics/with-or-without-paper-pf-shall-hold-convention-vows-lubinda/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 27, 2025