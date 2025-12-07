With Parliament and all Councils set to dissolve in May next year, PF is running out of time- Elias Kamanga

TIME IS UP!



By Elias Kamanga



The Patriotic Front is running out of time—and so are its MPs, Mayors, and Councillors. With Parliament and all Councils set to dissolve in May next year, the chaos and indecision within PF should alarm every elected official who still believes in the party and its future





For months, the country has watched PF drift without direction, trapped in endless internal fights while ordinary supporters wait in confusion and frustration. Yet more than 50 MPs and hundreds of Councillors—people entrusted with real mandates—remain silent as the party edges closer to political self-destruction.





This silence is dangerous and painful for those of us who invested so much in the foundation of this party, we simply cannot afford to remain mute.





PF leaders must stop pretending everything will magically fix itself. Tough decisions have to be made now. The party must confront its circumstances honestly, accept the damage that has already been done, and take bold steps to secure its survival. And if the leadership cannot rise to the moment, then PF’s elected representatives must seriously consider moving to a new political home—one that protects their structures, their legitimacy, and the will of their supporters.





Because let’s be clear: continued procrastination in choosing a leader and defining a path forward has exposed nothing but deep selfishness among many of those at the top. The longer this selfishness goes unchallenged, the more the party risks collapsing altogether.





PF MPs, Mayors, and Councillors cannot afford to wait any longer. They must urgently demand a meeting with the party’s Central Committee and insist on answers—real, actionable answers—about the selection of the party’s flagbearer and the future of their political careers.





Your supporters expect leadership. They expect courage. They expect you to stand up now, before the opportunity to do so disappears.