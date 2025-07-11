WITHDRAW BILL 7 COMPLETELY – CHURCH



The three Church Mother bodies say Constitutional Amendment Bill 7 must be withdrawn in its entirety.



In a joint statement, the Zambia Conference if catholic Bishops (ZCCB), the council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) says the Court ruling that declared the process used to come up with Bill 7 unconstitutional must be respected.





The Church said the Government must ensure that any future constitutional reform processes are people driven, inclusive, transparent and consultative.





The three Church Mother bodies further appealed for national unity, dialogue, justice, humility and accountability.



Radio Icengelo