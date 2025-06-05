” Withdraw immediately bill 7 if you have ears that hear. The people , church , LAZ , civil society have said no!,” – Rev.  Godfridah Sumaili

“WITHDRAW BILL 7 FORTHWITH,” FORMER NATIONAL GUIDANCE MINISTER GUIDES.



..It has been rejected…



Thur. June 5, 2025/Smart Eagles





Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has guided government to immediately withdraw Bill 7 stating that it does not represent the aspirations of the people who have rejected it with great resolve .





In a strong worded post on her Facebook page, the former Minister who is a Member of the PF Central Committee advised the government to pay a listening ear to what the people have said .





” Withdraw immediately bill 7 if you have ears that hear. The people , church , LAZ , civil society have said no!,” Rev. Sumaili said .