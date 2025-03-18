Withholding bail from an ailing GBM was inhumane and unjust says Dr M’membe

DENIAL OF BAIL FOR GBM ‘TANTAMOUNT TO

K|LL|NG HIM’



…withholding bail from an ailing prisoner was inhumane and unjust says Dr M’membe



Lusaka… Tuesday March 18, 2025



Concerns have been raised over the continued detention of former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), who remains incarcerated at Mwembeshi Maximum Prison despite his deteriorating health.





Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has strongly condemned the denial of bail pending appeal, stating that preventing GBM from accessing specialist medical treatment abroad is akin to sentencing him to d£ath.



In a statement, Dr. M’membe described the images of Lusaka Archdiocese Vicar General, Fr. Andrew Simpasa, performing last rites on a visibly weak and bedridden GBM as heartbreaking.





He stressed that the former minister requires urgent medical attention outside the country, a recommendation that has been deliberately ignored by the authorities.



“This is not how to govern a country,” Dr. M’membe stated, arguing that leadership should be guided by love, kindness, and care, even for political opponents.





He asserted that GBM’s situation was regrettable and called for common sense to prevail in granting him bail on humanitarian grounds.



Dr. M’membe further alleged that the only reason GBM remained in custody was that President Hakainde Hichilema did not want him to be released.





He stated that the government’s reluctance to consent to bail was aimed at prolonging GBM’s suffering.



“If Mr. Hichilema agrees, his Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will agree, the Court will agree, and GBM will be on the earliest evacuation flight to receive the recommended specialist treatment,” he argued.





He cautioned that withholding bail from an ailing prisoner was inhumane and unjust, adding that justice without compassion amounted to cruelty.



Dr. M’membe insisted that GBM, as a patriot who had significantly invested in the country, had no reason to flee if granted bail.





Appealing for urgency, he demanded that the government facilitate GBM’s release before his condition worsens further.



“Grant GBM bail pending appeal on medical and humanitarian grounds before it’s too late,” he urged.