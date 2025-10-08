Without electricity, Africa’s digital future will stall – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has emphasised the importance of investing to actualise Africa’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.





He said the agenda cannot succeed without universal access to electricity.



In his keynote address at the third Digital Government Africa Summit yesterday, President Hichilema said digitalisation and energy infrastructure must go hand in hand if the continent is to realise its full potential.





“Without electricity, we will basically slow down our digitalisation. Energy access must be universal to allow digital access to be universal across the continent,” he stated.





The President called for bold, collective investment in energy and digital infrastructure, urging governments, private sector players and development partners to view electricity as a foundational pillar of Africa’s digital future.





He argued that power should not be treated as a separate issue but rather as an integral part of digital strategy, particularly in efforts to support cross-border trade, digital identity systems and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



“Let’s include energy especially electricity, as part of the investment we need to make. Our aspiration is to be a single, rich market for Africa,” he said.





President Hichilema also spoke strongly about the need for high-quality, affordable digital technologies, pushing back against the narrative that Africa must settle for less.





“Africa does not need third-rate digital technology. We want the first-rate, grade one technology and bring it at a fair price. Access to top-tier digital tools should not be a luxury, but a necessity for the continent’s growth,” the President emphasised.





He also highlighted the broader social impact of digital infrastructure, noting its role in addressing issues such as human trafficking and improving social service delivery.





“A robust digital ID system, supported by reliable electricity and internet connectivity, would not only restore family ties but also help combat illegal activities that distract from Africa’s development agenda,” said the Head of State.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba October 8, 2025