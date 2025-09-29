WITHOUT PF, TONSE ALLIANCE IS IRRELEVANT- DANTE SAUNDERS





By: Justin Banda



Political activist Dante Saunders has charged that the Tonse Alliance would remain irrelevant if the Patriotic Front (PF) were to be removed from it.





Mr. Saunders argued that apart from PF, most of the leaders within the alliance cannot be recognized by the public, making the former ruling party the only significant force in the grouping.





He further stated that the PF is the only political party under the Tonse banner that resonates with the people.





Meanwhile, Mr. Saunders said the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) cannot be removed from power in next year’s election, unlike the situation in Malawi, because Zambia currently has no formidable opposition.

#SunFmTvNews