Witness Breaks Down in Court While Narrating Chilling Abduction and Murder of IBA Boss



A reserve police officer broke down in tears before the Lusaka High Court as he recounted the events leading to the abduction and subsequent murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Nguntila Muleya.





Testifying before Judge Vincent Siloka, 33-year-old William Shawa of Garden Compound narrated how he was instructed to escort his superiors Caleb Zulu and Mithusani Dokowe, both police officers on an operation to apprehend Muleya.



Shawa explained that on July 18, 2024, he received a phone call from the officer in charge at Northmead Police Post, informing him that Zulu would pick him up for an operation. Upon arrival, Zulu instructed Shawa to withdraw an AK-47 rifle with four bullets.





“I wrote in the occurrence book that I had withdrawn an AK-47 with four bullets. We got into a red RAV4 vehicle, with Zulu driving. He told me we were heading to Mass Media near ZNBC to apprehend someone suspected of financial misconduct,” Shawa told the court.



He said they initially failed to locate Muleya and proceeded to Longacres Mall. Along the way, Zulu questioned the bullet count, stating that four rounds were insufficient. He then added two more bullets.





After an unsuccessful attempt to find Muleya, the officers returned to Northmead Police. On July 23, they made another attempt. While en route, Zulu received a call informing him that Muleya had left his office and was heading to Chelstone.



“We tailed a white Prado to Mika Hotel on Great East Road. There, Zulu approached Muleya, identifying himself as a police officer and stating that Muleya was wanted at Lusaka Central Police. Muleya refused to comply, insisting he had committed no offense,” Shawa said.





When Muleya cried out for help, hotel security intervened. Zulu presented his police ID, and the security allowed the officers to proceed. Muleya was then handcuffed and placed in the back seat of the vehicle, between Shawa and Dokowe, as Zulu drove.



Upon reaching Northmead Bus Station, Zulu instructed Shawa to use another vehicle, promising to reimburse him for fuel. Zulu said they would meet at Lusaka Central Police. However, when Shawa arrived, the others were not there. He attempted to call Zulu, but the phone was switched off.





Later that evening, around 19:00 to 20:00 hours, Zulu visited Shawa’s home and sent him K1,000 via Airtel Money for fuel.



“Then, in the early hours of July 27, at about 02:00, police officers knocked on my door. They slapped me and accused me of taking money from Muleya. I told them I had not received any money and only escorted Zulu and Dokowe as instructed.”





With tears streaming down his face, Shawa said the police informed him that Muleya had been murdered. He was then taken into custody, where he saw the now-accused individuals.



In court, Shawa emotionally identified Mithusani Dokowe and, when approaching Zulu, gently touched his shoulder and said, “I am sorry,” while visibly shaken.





In this matter, Mithusani Dokowe (29), Caleb Zulu (30) of Libala South, Samuel Dokowe (37), an assistant engineer, and Francis Chipyoka (42), an accountant of Foxdale, are charged with the murder of Muleya.



Trial continues today.



Credit: Kalemba