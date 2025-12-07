Witness D turned down protection- SA Justice Minister confirms

Witness D turned down protection, Justice Minister confirms



Marius van der Merwe , identified as Witness D, was shot dead outside his Brakpan home on Friday night, weeks after providing explosive testimony to the Madlanga Commission regarding alleged corruption and abuse within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.





Van der Merwe had reportedly declined an offer of state protection, believing his private security arrangements were sufficient, a decision that proved fatal.





Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi (left) confirmed on Saturday that the government had offered van der Merwe witness protection. She acknowledged the tragic outcome, saying it underscored the delicate balance between transparency in legal proceedings and the safety of whistle-blowers. “The government will urgently review how testimonies are handled to better protect future witnesses,” Kubayi said, adding, “Transparency must not come at the expense of safety.”





The minister’s comments come amid growing criticism of South Africa’s witness protection system, with advocates warning that van der Merwe’s murder sends a chilling message to others considering coming forward against powerful institutions.





Civil society leaders argue that without credible and robust protection, potential witnesses may remain silent, leaving corruption unchallenged.





Police have launched an intensive manhunt for the killers, while the Madlanga Commission faces the difficult task of continuing its investigation knowing that one of its key witnesses has been silenced. Minister Kubayi’s pledge to review protective measures signals a renewed focus on safeguarding those who risk everything to expose wrongdoing.