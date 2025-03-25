Witness narrates how she was abducted, over missing US$400,000 at Lungu’s residence

THE daughter of herbalist Elizabeth Phiri, who reported former first lady to the police for theft testified in court that she and her mother were summoned to former President Edgar Lungu’s residence and interrogated regarding US$400,000 allegedly given to them by Lungu’s niece, Catherine Banda.

Patel, a 34 year old registered nurse, claimed they were pressured to return the money.

She told the court that Banda accused her and her mother of using the US$400,000 to purchase a house in Libala South, a Mitsubishi Canter, and two other vehicles.

According to reports, the former first lady entrusted the niece with the said money, but she went and gave the herbalist to keep for her.

Patel said she knew Banda through her mother who had a very good relationship with her and could visit and spend time at her place.

She said Banda was her mother’s client whom she went to seek for medical help as she wanted to get pregnant and have her own husband.

Patel said Banda resorted to seek help from her mother so that she can get herbs for her treatment.

However, Patel denied Banda’s allegations that she never gave her mother any money to keep for her.

Patel was testifying in a case where Esther Lungu pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft of Motor vehicle and theft of certificate of title

Esther, 66, is jointly charged with James Phiri, 49, a police officer, Lee Chisulo, 31, also a police officer, Kapembwa Lungu and Catherine Banda all residents of Lusaka.

It is alleged that the accused on unknown dates but between August 9, 2021 and September, 30 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, stole a motor vehicle namely a Mitsubishi Canter valued at K320,000.00 and a title deed of a house situated in Libala South, Lusaka water works valued at K1,050,000.00 the property of Elizabeth.

They are also accused of stealing a motor vehicle, namely a Toyota Runnex Registration number BLA 9772 valued at K110,000.00 and Toyota Allex Registration number BAV 3986 valued at K110,000.00 the property of Patel.

Patel further narrated that she was briefly abducted by four men who wore plain clothes and taken to Lungu’s house for interrogations.

She told the court that former president was present during the interrogations, along with four unidentified men, who allegedly threatened to torture her together with her mother if they failed to take them were they hid the money.

“When I reached the gate together with the four men who were questioning me, I discovered that the house was for former President Lungu as they told me so, the gate opened and the vehicles entered.”

“We entered and I was directed to a room which had a dining chair and I found Catherine Banda seated. I also found my mother Elizabeth Chanje Phiri. She looked traumatised. She was looking confused. She was also shedding tears because her eyes were swollen,” she said.

She said she questioned Banda why she did not tell her that she was related to former President Lungu..

Patel also narrated that she bought the vehicles in question with her own money not by the money they allegedly took from Esther from her niece..

The witness also defended her mother that the house she bought at K1.5 million was her own, she bought it using the money she got as a loan from her great grandfather, chief Monokalia Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Livingstone.

Patel said she signed the document as a witness, it was a loan agreement between chief Mukuni and Phiri.

She said all the properties belonged to them unlike the allegations by Esther Lungu that they bought them using the money her niece gave them.

The court has since adjourned the matter to May 19, 2025 for continuation of trial.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba March 25, 202