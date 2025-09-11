Witnesses describe ‘shocking’ scene as activist Charlie Kirk shot at university event

A witness in attendance at the university event where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot has spoken out about the shocking scene.

Footage has recently emerged showing the Donald Tump ally being shot at while visiting Utah Valley University for his The American Comeback Tour.

The founder of Turning Point USA, Kirk is one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US. Aged 31, he often holds these open-air debates on university campuses across the states.

Police say a shot was fired at about 12:10 local time and that a suspect is now in custody while investigations take place. Kirk’s condition is currently unknown.

While videos circulate of students running as a bang is heard, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot.

Speaking to Fox News, former US representative Jason Chaffetz said those in attendance ‘hit the deck’ and ‘scattered’ after hearing the gunshots. “The shot came straight at him,” he added, as he described the violence as ‘shocking’.

In one video, Kirk is sat under a tent branded with the words ‘THE AMERICAN COMEBACK’ and ‘PROVE ME WRONG’ as students crowd around and others watch from nearby elevated structures.

As the activist is speaking, a loud bang can be heard and a person shouts: “Oh my god!” Audience members scatter as another shouts: “Go! Run, run, run!”

“Today at about 12.10, a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk,” the University said in a statement. “He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X: “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

The FBI is ‘closely monitoring’ reports of the shooting, as director Kash Patel posted: “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.

“Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense – which following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on September 5, now has a secondary title of Secretary of War, stated: “Prayers for Charlie Kirk. An incredible Christian, American, and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him.”

And Utah Governor Spencer Cox says the attacker will ‘be held fully accountable’.

He wrote on X: “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act.”