WOMAN, 24, JAILED FOR STABBING MOTHERS BOYFRIEND

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola who stabbed a 28-year-old man with a knife for having an affair with her mother has been sentenced to six months simple imprisonment.

Natasha Mwanza, unemployed, of Twapia Township, was facing one count of unlawful wounding following her attack on Peter Sialwindi, 28, a businessman of the same township, whom she considered to be “too young” to have a sexual affair with her mother.

When the case came up before Ndola magistrate Jennifer Kantumoya, State prosecutor John Simagesi said on the material day, Mr Sialwindi went to see Natasha’s mother at home.

It was heard that after Mr Sialwindi arrived, the convict’s mother started preparing food for the two to eat as a couple.

Mr Simagesi told the court that after Natasha’s mother had gone to prepare food, the convict entered the house and shouted at the complainant that he was “too young” to be engaging in an intimate relationship with her mother.

Daily Mail