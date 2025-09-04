WOMAN, 75, FOUND DEAD WITH CHARMS AND SMALL COFFIN BESIDE HER



A WOMAN believed to be between the ages of 70 – 75 has been found dead, lying naked away from her house in Katete District.





Facts of the matter are that, Andisela Banda, 82, left his wife Esinela Banda seated at their house veranda around 20:00 hours, yesterday, September 2.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said that the deceased was last seen yesterday September 2, 2025 around 20:00hours by her husband Andisela Banda aged 82years when he went to sleep leaving her on the veranda.



“She was found lying dead naked today 3rd September,2025 around 06:00hrs by members of the public. Police Officers visited the scene and found the deceased body naked lying facing upwards.”





He said, “The body was inspected and it had no visible injuries. However, the deceased’s body was painted black.



“She had witchcraft rituals round her legs and there was a small coffin near the body with witchcraft rituals. Police Officers suspected No foul play. Relatives were advised to proceed with the funeral and burial and we’re further advised to mark the grave.”



