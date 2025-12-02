Woman allegedly k!lls toddler to please boyfriend

A tragic incident in Mkwasine has shocked the community after a mother allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter, reportedly to appease her new boyfriend, who did not want a partner with a child.

Geviza Fadzai, 35, of Village 2 in Fair Range, was arrested after inconsistencies in her story came to light during preparations for the child’s burial.

According to police, Fadzai allegedly stabbed her daughter on the neck with a knife on Monday, 25 November. She first approached a neighbour, claiming that four unidentified men had attacked the child. Moments later, she reportedly told the village head that the girl had died of natural causes.

Her deception unraveled when mourners noticed a deep, suspicious cut on the child’s neck while preparing the body for burial. They alerted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mkwasine, leading to Fadzai’s arrest.

Investigations revealed that the alleged motive was to remove obstacles to her relationship, as her boyfriend reportedly did not want to marry a woman with a child. The child’s body has been taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination as police continue to investigate the case.

Authorities described the incident as a heartbreaking example of how jealousy, desperation, and distorted notions of love can result in unthinkable tragedy.