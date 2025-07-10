Woman arrested after spending $40,000 company mistakenly sent to her, claim she thought it was a bonus

A veterinary clinic receptionist in Wellington, Florida has been charged with grand theft and money laundering after allegedly keeping nearly $400,000 in accidental overpayments.

The woman after receiving the money spent more than half of it before being caught.

Identified as Yessica Arrua, she was employed at Palm Beach Equine Clinic (PBEC), where she earned a $60,000 annual salary.

However, due to a payroll error between February 2022 and January 2023, she received over $414,000 more than she was owed.

Instead of reporting the mistake, investigators say Yessica spent lavishly — transferring thousands of dollars through Zelle to someone nicknamed “Mama Dukes,” purchasing an $80,000 food truck for a friend of her mother’s, and sending large amounts of cash to relatives in Argentina to help build a home.

According to the police report, Yessica admitted she knew something was off but believed the extra money might’ve been a “bonus” for her work.

She claimed she had heard that a previous

receptionist had been rewarded for saving the clinic money on supplies.

She waz confronted by the clinic’s lead veterinarian who reportedly didn’t notice the payroll issue until her own paycheck failed to arrive and her credit cards were declined.

It was at this point that Yessica allegedly broke down in tears and confessed receiving the overpayment.

She eventually returned $200,000 in the form of a cashier’s check, but claimed she couldn’t repay the remaining balance.