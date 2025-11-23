Woman arrested for sending 159,000 messages to a man after their first date

Jacqueline Ades was arrested for sending over 159,000 messages to a man after their first date in 2017.

The two met on the Luxy dating app in 2017. After their first date, Ades was ghosted by the man and she did not take it cool.

Within 10 months, she sent him more 159,000 messages (about 530 a day). She went as far as sending him threats.

“I’d make sushi outta your kidneys and chopsticks outta your hand bones,” one message read. She was blocked after sending more messages.

After being blocked, Ades moved from Florida to Phoenix, saying, “I told him if he blocked me, I’d come here.”

In April 2018, while he was abroad, Ades broke in twice, bathing in his tub – caught on CCTV . She was found with a butcher knife in her car.

Police later removed her from his home after repeated harassment. Jacqueline was arrested for stalking and trespassing.

Though she pleaded not guilty, she rejected a plea deal and bizarrely demanded marriage.

The charges were dropped in 2020 after she was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. She was reported to have shown signs of severe mental illness.