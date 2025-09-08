The woman at the heart of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal has officially filed for divorce from her husband.

Ex-Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot was caught canoodling with then boss Andy Byron back in July, which led the pair to both resign from their jobs.

Cabot, 52, was married to Andrew, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune, at the time of the painful Coldplay concert blunder.

She filed a divorce petition from Andrew Cabot less than a month after the Coldplay Kiss-Cam caught her canoodling with her boss.

But the couple’s relationship had already been on the rocks, and Andrew Cabot played it cool when he found out his third wife had already moved on.

“I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” his ex-wife, Julia Cabot, told The Daily Mail.

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money,” she continued.

“I wouldn’t say he’s husband material,” Julia Cabot revealed.

“But she doesn’t seem like wife material either,” she said of the now-twice-married Kristin Cabot.

Paperwork viewed by the Mail shows that Cabot filed papers to dissolve the marriage at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Aug. 13.

The divorce would be the third for Andrew Cabot, the CEO of family company Privateer Rum, who Julia Cabot described as a descendant of a “Boston Brahmin” family, meaning he is a posh member of one of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston.

According to Julia Cabot, a 63-year-old yoga teacher, her ex-husband was a jerk who had it coming.

“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally, I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything,” said Julia Cabot, who was married to Andrew Cabot for four years until they split in 2018.

“He’s a Boston Brahmin, that’s their code: ‘This isn’t anything to do with me.’ His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he’s bummed about is that he was embarrassed,” she continued.

“He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him.”