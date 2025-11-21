Woman Blasted for Twerking in Front of Casket at Funeral With Kids Present

A woman from Kansas City has gone viral for an especially shocking moment caught on video during a funeral, where she was seen twerking in front of a deceased man’s open casket. The woman, dressed in Kansas City Chiefs gear, bent over and danced inches away from the body as stunned mourners looked on. Her behavior immediately ignited widespread outrage online, with many viewers calling the moment disrespectful and disturbing.

In the now-viral clip from Total Pro Sports, someone on a microphone can be heard cheering her on, shouting, “Give it to him, go on girl,” while several attendees laughed. Children sitting in the front row witnessed the entire scene as it unfolded in real time. Although some people speculated she may have been close to the deceased—possibly even a widow—viewers agreed that the connection didn’t make the moment any less unsettling.

The incident drew comparisons to traditions in New Orleans, where second-line funeral parades feature music and dancing in the streets as a celebration of life. However, many were quick to clarify that this situation was not a cultural celebration—it was simply a woman twerking inside a church, something completely unrelated to the joyful traditions of New Orleans.

Once the clip hit social media, reactions were immediate and intense. Many users condemned the act as disrespectful, unnecessary, and inappropriate in a sacred space. Some commenters expressed disbelief, while others were embarrassed that the moment involved someone wearing a Kansas City Chiefs shirt, further fueling the controversy.

One commenter wrote that the situation was “a damn shame,” pointing out the young children present. Another begged for the video to be fake, describing it as humiliating. Others attempted to justify the behavior, claiming it might have been the deceased man’s final request or an unconventional send-off, but those opinions were largely drowned out by criticism.

The conversation soon expanded into broader discussions about decorum and acceptable behavior at public events. While twerking at sports games has become increasingly common—and sometimes even makes headlines—the consensus was clear: doing it inside a church during a funeral crosses a line. As the clip continues making the rounds, many are left wondering how such a moment came to happen in the first place.