Woman breaks up with her man because he is gentle and not violent

One question men have been asking over and over again for centuries and generations, “what do women really want?”

The question has come up again after a woman has recently been going viral for complaining about her calm boyfriend.

In the viral video, she stated that the guy was too calm for her liking and that they should try and be spicing things up.

“You’re not man enough. Because if you have issue with your babe fight things out, argue, shout, let the neighbors interfere,” she stated.

She also added that the relationship has become too boring because they don’t shout and fight and it’s something she is not used to.

“In fact beat me sometimes, hit me. You’re just too cool, anytime I try to complain you just say sorry–let’s spice things up,” she explained.

“We don’t spice things up like that. Spicing things up is we going for a vacation or a dinner date,” the young man explained.

Social media has been wondering the level of toxicity she has experienced in the past for her to be requesting for such.

Some comments also suggest the ma leaves the relationship as it is evident the girl is a clear red flag and may not help him.