WOMAN CATCHES HUSBAND DÉFILING 11 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER ON MATRIMONIAL BED





A WOMAN of Lundazi District in Eastern Province has been left traumatised after catching red-handed, her husband defiling her 11-year-old daughter.





Wedson Khonje, 46, tricked his wife, Meya, 31 by sending her to the market to buy beef, around 19:00 hours, on Sunday, August 31.





Soon after the child’s mother stepped out to the market, her husband lured the victim, his stepdaughter into his bedroom promising her money.





Soon after he lured her into his bedroom, Wedson Khonje undressed the minor, and began forcing his adult self into the child’s private part.





Thinking his wife would take long, Khonje took his precious time inflicting pain on the minor.



Having purchased the relish her husband craved to consume that evening, the mother’s victim hastily retired to home.





On arrival, Meya went straight to her matrimonial bedroom report to her husband that she had managed to buy his delicacy.





To her surprise, Wedson was butt naked, with her 11-year-old daughter, who equally was stripped and was in between sheets.





This numbed her. And so, without wasting time, Meya rushed to Lundazi Police Station and reported the incident.





Acting on this report, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said that his officers rushed Chinyumba Compound to pick up the suspect who they put behind bars, awaiting formal arrest.



CREDIT: TV Yatu