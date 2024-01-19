WOMAN DEVASTATED AFTER LOSING TWO CHILDREN TO CHOLERA

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

A 68-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Barlaston Park area has been left devastated after losing two children to cholera, in a space of three days.

Faless Phiri first lost her son Masauso Nyendwa on Wednesday last week, leaving behind three children and a pregnant wife.

Three days later, Mrs. Phiri lost her second born daughter Agnes Nyendwa who was undergoing treatment at Heroes Stadium Cholera Treatment Centre.

Mrs. Phiri has advised the public to take preventive measures against contracting the deadly disease.

Diamond TV