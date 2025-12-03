Woman Ends Marriage 20 Mins After Reaching In-Laws’ Home; Husband Signs Divorce Papers

A wedding that had been planned for months fell apart in a matter of minutes after reaching the groom’s house. The man, identified as Vishal Madhesia, who helped his father run a general store in Bhaluani, had married Pooja from Salempur on November 25. The groom’s procession had reached the bride’s place by 7 PM that evening, and all the wedding rituals were completed by that night.

After this bride’s bidaai took place. She arrived at her new home with the groom’s family and was then escorted to her new room. But 20 minutes later, she stepped out of the room and announced that she did not want to live with her husband. She revealed the same in the courtyard of Vishal’s home, which was filled with relatives and guests at that moment.

Bride Refused To Answer Why She Was Leaving

At first, people thought she was joking. They asked her what had happened and why she had suddenly changed her mind, but she kept silent. Pooja did not disclose why she insisted on returning to her parents’ house. The groom’s family tried to convince her, but she kept repeating, as quoted by Bhaskar English, “Call my parents. I will not live here.”



Vishal’s family then informed Pooja’s family of her decision. Even though they tried to sort things out, she was still not ready to change her decision or share a reason behind her sudden change of mind. Following this, a panchayat was called in the village, where both families and local residents discussed the matter for nearly five hours on November 26.

Panchayat Allowed Both Parties To Remarry

With no resolution possible, the panchayat advised the families to separate the couple. A written agreement was prepared, stating that the marriage was ended by mutual consent. Both parties were free to remarry. It also asked both sides to return all gifts and money exchanged during the wedding. At 6 PM that day, Pooja finally returned to her parents’ house.

Vishal, as quoted by the above-mentioned outlet, said that she never showed any unwillingness to marry him before the wedding and even spoke normally. He added that her refusal to stay caused embarrassment for both families. He did not file any police complaint against Pooja.

Internet Calls It “Blinkit Wedding“

Once it went viral on the Internet, people shared their reactions. One user said, “This is better than ruining so many lives after doing ‘adjustments’ for a few years.”

“She and her family should be fined heavily and punished. People have made marriage a joke and an escape route. Where was this courage when it was just talks of marriage,” another asked.

“20 minutes trial period, and she clicked unsubscribe,” a different person joked.

Someone else added, “That’s a wise decision by the couple. That Suhaagraat may have made one more life miserable and awkward. Both did a great job.”