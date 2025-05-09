Woman fakes robbery, rape!



A mobile money operator in Nakonde, Muchinga Province, has been arrested for allegedly stealing K28,000 and providing false information, faking a robbery and rape.





Margate Nankamba, of Ntoni Village, was arrested after it was discovered that the aggravated robbery and rape that she initially reported to the police was false.



Nankamba, 25, reported to the police on Monday that she was robbed of K31,000 cash by two unknown men who also raped her.





According to Muchinga Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola, the suspect claimed she received a call from a man wanting to withdraw K50,000, prompting her to meet him.



The suspect alleged that two men in a vehicle invited her in, drove off and then raped and robbed her of the money.





He said police officers instituted investigations, but before they could conclude, Nankamba’s boss Margret Nakanyika reported her to the police the following day for theft by servant.





Mr Moola said police officers checked Nankamba’s transactions, which revealed that she did not have K31,000 that she alleged was stolen.





Nankamba later confessed that she lied about the rape and aggravated robbery.



