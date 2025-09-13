Woman has been acquitted 61 years after being convicted for biting off her r@pist’s tongue

A South Korean woman has been acquitted 61 years after being convicted for biting off her rapist’s tongue in an act of self-defence.

In May 1964, 18-year-old Choi Mal-ja was s3xually assaulted by a 21-year-old man, identified only as Roh, in Gimhae. During the attack, Roh pinned Choi to the ground, blocked her nose, and forced his tongue into her mouth. Choi bit over half an inch off his tongue to escape.

Seventeen days later, Roh broke into Choi’s home, threatened her father with a knife, and later sued her for grievous bodily harm. Choi was sentenced to 10 months in prison, while Roh received a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, for trespassing and intimidation.

Choi, now 79, was vindicated on Wednesday when a Busan district court ruled that her actions were a lawful act of self-defence. She celebrated outside the courtroom, shouting, “I, Choi Mal-ja, am finally innocent!” Supporters held placards reading “Choi Mal-ja did it!” and “Choi Mal-ja succeeded.”

Woman who bit off rapist?s tongue during attack acquitted after 61 years

During a retrial in July, the court ruled that her actions were a proportionate response to “an unjust infringement on her bodily integrity and s3xual self-determination.” Prosecutors apologised for her mistreatment, recognising the “immeasurable pain and suffering” she endured.

Choi had fought to have her case reevaluated since 2018, inspired by South Korea’s #MeToo movement. She said her goal was to give hope to victims who had suffered similar abuse. In her original trial, her testimony was doubted, and the judge suggested she should marry her attacker, a reflection of societal and legal attitudes toward s3xual assault at the time.

The retrial victory has been hailed as a landmark case for self-defence rights and the ongoing push to reform how s3xual violence cases are treated in South Korea.