A woman has passed out after she and her partner were flogged 100 times each for having s£33x outside of marriage under an Indonesian province’s Sharia laws.





The woman, who was not identified, needed to be carried away after she was publicly caned in Banda Aceh, on the north end of Sumatra island, today, May 21.





A figure dressed head-to-toe in brown covering with a white mask administered the lashes.



The woman’s partner was seen grimacing as he took the punishment…





Unmarried couples are not allowed to have s£x under the harsh laws in the region of Aceh, which is the only place in Muslim-majority Indonesia to administer Sharia law.





Caning is used to punish a wide range of offences, including gambling, drinking alcohol, homos£xual acts and having s£xual relations outside marriage.





In January, another woman and her partner were each flogged 140 times for drinking alcohol and having s£x outside marriage in one of the harshest punishments of behaviour in the region.



The couple were struck on their backs with a stick in a public park as dozens watched on.





The woman in that case fainted, and needed to be escorted to an ambulance.



The couple were given 100 lashes for s£x outside marriage and 40 for drinking alcohol.





Muhammad Rizal, the head of Banda Aceh’s Sharia police, said at the time: “As promised, we make no exceptions, especially not for our own members. This certainly tarnishes our name.”





Last year, two men were given 76 lashes each after they were found guilty of having s£x by a sharia court.



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