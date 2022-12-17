WOMAN IN COURT OVER 22 STOLEN GOATS

A 32-year-old businesswoman has appeared before the Choma Magistrate Court where she is jointly charged with two other persons for stealing 22 goats valued at K22 000.

Brend Ntobolo, Mike Madukeko and Chimuka Mukonka have been jointly charged with stock theft contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense are that trio on 6th December, 2022 did steal 22 goats property of Terry Moono.

When called to take plea, the three accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge before them.

Principle Resident Magistrate Nthandose Chabala has since set 20th December, 2022 for commencement of trial into the matter.