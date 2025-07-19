Woman in trouble after shooting husband in the buttocks during fight over cheating

hanicia Hernandez, 30, who was charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting her husband, was denied bond at a recent court hearing. Hernandez was accused of shooting her husband in the buttocks in Miramar, according to police, who said it wasn’t a case of self-defense.

Miramar Police said that at approximately 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a gunshot at a residence near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Southwest 46th Street. According to an arrest affidavit that NBC Miami was able to get, Hernandez and her husband got into a verbal argument about cheating that escalated into a physical confrontation.

After being arrested, Hernandez informed authorities that her husband began to choke her when they were in the restroom and asked her where her gun was. According to the complaint, the victim then released Hernandez, and after a while she took a gun from her handbag, which was in a closet, and followed her husband into a guest bedroom.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez’s husband was exiting the house through a guest bathroom as she followed him, and Hernandez asked, “You’re going to put your hands on me?” and her husband replied “Yea b****.

According to the report, Hernandez told police that she then shot her husband as he was leaving the house. The husband was shot in the butt.

According to the affidavit, she was unable to determine whether her husband was holding anything when she shot him.

She was arrested and brought to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

“Due to the victim leaving the residence and no longer being a threat to (Hernandez) when (she) shot him, (she) was later placed into custody,” police wrote, according to Local 10.