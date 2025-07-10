Woman is mad at her husband after discovering he’s not cheating, claim he’s not a real man

In a twist that’s left many whispering and social media buzzing, a woman isn’t happy with her husband because of something strange.

The strange thing? She’s not happy with her husband’s decision not to cheat on her like other men do.

Strange right? Yes she is reportedly furious with her husband after discovering he’s not cheating on her unlike, she claims, “every other husband out there.”

The world thought all women wish to have faithful partners untill this revelation popped up.

She seems to have found what other women will label as a perfect man but she isn’t even interested in that innocent man.

She has the assumption that all men out there cheat on their partners and her husband shouldn’t be an exception.

Many social commentators however believe she is cheating on her husband and that was the reason she was expecting her man to cheat back.