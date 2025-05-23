Woman Jailed for ‘Borrowing’ K11,000 with Neighbour’s NRC – No Collateral, Just Curiosity!



If nosiness was a profession, Mary Kunda would be a CEO by now!





In a classic case of “ati chabe ni phone charge,” a 30-year-old woman has landed herself 18 months behind bars for turning her neighbour’s handset into an ATM. The drama unfolded when Charles Chinyama’s wife took his phone to Kunda’s house for a simple recharge not knowing she was powering up a full-blown loan application.





According to Byta FM’s court reporter, Kunda did not just charge the phone, she charged straight into Chinyama’s privacy accessing messages, snooping like a seasoned detective, and finding gold: his NRC number and Airtel Money password. Who knew a charging session could spark such electricity?





As fate (and nosy fingers) would have it, one of the messages was from UNIFI Financial Institution inviting Chinyama to apply for a loan. And just like that, Kunda, now playing “Borrower of the Year,” used his details to bag herself a K11,000 loan. The money dropped into Chinyama’s Airtel Money account faster than a neighbour can say “ndine mwamuna wa nyumba ino!”





But our heroine had a plan. She quickly rerouted the funds to an accomplice Arnold Muyuni and staged the classic Zambian move: “Boss, I sent by mistake!” The two met in Lubombo, cashed out K6,000 at one booth and K5,000 at another. Muyuni, for his role as a walking ATM, got a humble K50 at least she didn’t say “ni thanks yeka.”





Chinyama only discovered the loan after receiving those suspicious messages encouraging early repayment. “Repay what?” he probably asked, thinking UNIFI had dialed the wrong villager. Upon investigating, he found he had unknowingly become a beneficiary of a loan he never begged for.





In court, the gavel fell like a bounced loan cheque. Kunda is now serving 18 months of simple imprisonment proving that in Zambia, not all power surges end with a bright bulb.



May 22, 2025

Byta FM

