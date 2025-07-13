Woman Jailed for Vicious Assault on Own Husband & Neighbour After Being Questioned Over Suspicious Texts

Boiling Rage: Hwange Woman Attacks Husband And Neighbour With Hot Water

A 19-year-old woman from Makwika Village in Hwange has been jailed after she launched a violent attack on her husband, grabbing his privates and pouring boiling water on him—after being confronted over messages on her phone.

The Hwange Magistrate’s Court heard that the woman, whose name was not disclosed in court papers, attacked her husband on 2 June 2025 in a fit of rage after he questioned her about suspicious texts. Instead of responding to his concerns, she turned violent—first slapping him, then grabbing his genitals, before dragging him into the kitchen and scalding his lower body with boiling water.

“She slapped him, grabbed his private parts, dragged him into the kitchen, and poured boiling water on his lower body, causing serious injuries,” said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement dated 9 July 2025.

Brutal attack leaves two in hospital

The court also heard that a concerned neighbour who tried to intervene was not spared.

“A concerned neighbour who attempted to intervene was also burnt with boiling water on her chest and was hospitalised,” added the NPAZ.

Both victims were rushed to hospital for treatment. A police report was subsequently filed at ZRP Hwange, leading to the woman’s arrest and prosecution.

The assault has shocked many, as cases of women perpetrating such extreme violence against men remain rare.

Court sends strong message

The court did not hold back. The woman was convicted on two counts—domestic violence and assault—and handed a mixed sentence.

“She was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for domestic violence,” stated the NPAZ.

“For the assault charge, she was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, of which 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 12 months were suspended on condition that she performs 630 hours of community service.”

Effectively, she walks free—but only under very strict conditions.