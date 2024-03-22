WOMAN KILLS SELF AFTER BEING LEFT OUT OF SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER

A 54-year-old woman of Mpika has committed suicide allegedly after she discovered that she was removed from the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme.

Muchinga Province police commanding officer Paul Achiume named the woman as Judy Cheta, who was found dead inside her house on Tuesday around 08:00 hours.

Mr Achiume said Cheta discovered on Monday that her name was removed from the list of SCT beneficiaries.

He said the victim became so upset that she told her neighbour that she would kill herself.

Mr Achiume said when the neighbour noticed that Cheta had not come out of her house on Tuesday morning, she went on to check on her around 08:00 hours.

After several knocks on the door without any response, the neighbour opened the door and found that she had committed suicide.

Mr Achiume said the matter was reported to the police while the body was taken to the hospital.