Woman k!lls husband for not s33xu@lly satisfying her

A woman has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly murd£ring her husband because he was not able to s£xually satisfy her, Indian officials said.

According to the police, on the evening of Sunday, July 20, around 4.15 pm, Nihal Vihar Police Station received a call from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital reporting that a woman identified as Farzana Khan had brought her husband, identified as Mohammad Shahid, in with multiple stab wounds. The man was declared de@d on arrival.

According to police, the couple hailed from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

When the police reached the hospital, the woman claimed her husband had stabbed himself to de@th.

Shahid’s brother, who had taken the couple to the hospital, reportedly told police that Farzana claimed that Shahid took his own life because of his gambling-related debts.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that the injuries could not have been self-inflicted, as the stab wounds were consistent with an attack from the front.

“The wife told us he stabbed himself, as he was under stress due to gambling losses,” said a senior officer.

But the postmortem examination, conducted on Monday, July 21, pointed to murder.

“The doctors informed us that the wounds were inconsistent with suicide. One of them was fatal and could not have been self-inflicted,” the officer added.

Following this, the police registered a murd£r case and intensified the probe.

During questioning and a forensic check of her mobile phone, investigators discovered the woman’s internet search history, which included queries about “deleting chat histories, using poisonous substances like aluminium phosphide” (commonly known as salphos), and its lethal effects.

Confronted with this evidence, the woman confessed to the crime. She told police that she was dissatisfied with her s£xual relationship with her husband and decided to k!ll him.

“She said she was unhappy in the marriage — both with their physical relationship and with the financial strain caused by his gambling. She also admitted to having an affair with her husband’s cousin, who lives in Bareilly,” the officer said.

She allegedly stabbed Shahid three times in the chest and then took him to the hospital herself, fabricating a suicide story to mislead the police.

Police are now investigating who she was chatting with, which led her to look up ways to erase digital evidence.

The murd£r weapon, a knife, has been recovered.

Farzana was apprehended on Tuesday, July 22. She is currently in police custody as officials work to ascertain the complete motive behind the crime.