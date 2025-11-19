Woman left stranded at the airport after she left her husband to meet an African Prince

A woman got the shock of her life when her Prince Charming failed to show up and take her to the dreamland he promised her.

In a viral video, a woman who fell victim of the classic “African Prince” fraud scheme was seen stranded at the airport.

According to reports, the woman parked out of her husband’s house, leaving him with their children while she made way for the airport.

However, her dreams fell short when the “Prince” failed to show up. The woman was left stranded not knowing what to do.

After waiting for hours on end, she finally ordered Uber to go back to her husband’s house not aware of the surprise tha awaits her.

She defended her actions claiming she was going for a weekend vacation thinking her husband was not aware of her plans.

The husband, who was not willing to let her back, took the baby from her and advised the woman to go back to the airport as she won’t be let back in the house.

People on social media are having a laugh out the whole situation. Some believe that the guy even orchestrated the whole thing just to get rid of her.