Woman Ordered to Pay Back Money She Received As Transport Fare After She Failed to Visit the Man 

A young Nigerian woman named Jennifer has been found guilty of deceit after failing to visit a man who sent her ₦30,000 (GHS 215) for transport.

The complainant, Emmanuel, told the court he sent the money to help facilitate her trip, which she never made.

Her refusal to show up led Emmanuel to file a legal case against her.

In a ruling captured in a viral video, the court ordered Jennifer to refund the ₦30,000 and pay an additional ₦450,000 (GHS 3,200) in damages.

The court warned that failure to pay could result in a seven-year jail term.

The case has stirred massive debate on social media, with some users labeling Jennifer’s actions as fraudulent.

Others, however, have questioned whether the legal consequences were too severe for what they see as a