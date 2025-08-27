Woman reportedly arrested by bees for stealing from a man she spent a night with

People resort to various forms and means to protect themselves and their properties. While some prefer physical protection like guns, others use unconventional methods.

While some may call it superstition, most Africans resort to spiritual means when people wrong them. Some call this voodoo or juju.

In Kenya, a woman was arrested by a swarm of bees after she stole from a man she spent the night with.

The woman whose identity is undisclosed, is allegedly into hookup and after attending to one of her clients, she was able to make away with some money from him.

It is believed to be a huge sum although the amount remains undisclosed. Unknown to her, the guy had an uncommon means of protection.

After trying to make away with the money, she was attacked and arrested by a swarm of bees that stuck to her face as seen in the video.

Local sources report that the woman eventually confessed to the theft, claiming she took the money believing the man would not take action.

The bees reportedly dispersed after the intervention of a local traditional healer, identified only as Wesonga, who performed rituals to calm the situation.

The woman was then escorted to Kitengela Police Station, where she is being held pending further investigation and possible charges.