 Woman Returns Home by Surprise, Finds his Husband in Bed with Her Daughter Before Being chased Away

‎A family in Kirinyaga County has been torn apart after a woman discovered her husband in a compromising situation with her firstborn daughter.

‎The mother of four had previously endured abuse from her husband while they lived in Tanzania before fleeing to Kenya with her children.



‎After promises of change, the man later followed her and convinced her to reconcile.

‎The couple settled in Nairobi, where he worked as a boda boda rider and she supported the family through laundry jobs.

‎Tensions soon grew within the household as the eldest daughter became increasingly defiant.



‎Efforts at discipline were often undermined by the husband, who consistently took the girl’s side.

‎This strained the relationship further and planted seeds of conflict in the home.



‎The situation reached a breaking point when the woman returned home unexpectedly and found her husband half naked with her daughter.

‎Devastated, she sought assistance from her landlord, but her husband insisted he preferred to remain with the girl rather than his wife.



‎The confrontation ended with the woman being thrown out of the house together with her two younger children while she was pregnant at the time.

‎Her daughter stayed behind with the man, leaving the mother to face life alone. She later moved to Naivasha, where she now struggles to rebuild her life while caring for her children.



‎Despite the betrayal, she has chosen to forgive her daughter but remains firm in keeping her distance to protect her other children.