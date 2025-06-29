Woman Shoots Her Husband During Argument, “Because I’m Just Tired”

Doris Winters, a 61-year-old woman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing a homicide charge after allegedly shooting her husband during an argument at her apartment. She later told police she shot him because she was “just tired.”

According to FOX 26, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on May 31 at an apartment near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road. When officers arrived, bystanders pointed out Winters as she walked away from the scene. Police saw her drop a handgun, took her into custody, and secured the weapon.

The victim, 49-year-old Aerion Winters, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot in the back and chest.

According to a witness, he had driven Aerion to the apartment to collect some belongings. Once inside, Doris and Aerion began to argue. The witness said he tried to step in and de-escalate, but Doris grabbed a gun from near the living room table, racked it, and shot Aerion in the back. She then allegedly said, “Get him out of here before I shoot him again.”

Body camera footage captured Doris admitting to the shooting. She was heard saying, “He called me a [expletive] for the last time and I just shot him. I just grabbed my gun and shot him because I’m just tired. I know I shouldn’t have shot him, but I’m just tired.”

At the police station, Winters admitted she shot her husband during the argument, saying she fired when he turned away from her.

Winters is charged with first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon and remains in custody as the case continues.