woman shot d3@d months after receiving a threat letter with message: “Stay away from my man. Your days are numbered”

A 32-year-old South African woman, Lesego Mary Masina, was shot and k!lled by unknown gunmen during what seemed like a robbery.

The sad incident happened on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at Boikhutsong, Phase 8 in Mabopane, Tshwane, few months after she received a threat letter, warning her to stay away from a certain man.

Lesego was laid to rest at the Soshanguve Crossing Cemetery on Sunday, July 27.

Her sister, Ofense Masina, 27, said three thugs, wearing balaclavas, robbed them at gunpoint.

She said seven members of the family were chilling when they heard footsteps outside the house.

“We didn’t even hear them open the door. They had torches as there was no electricity in the area on that day,” she said in an interview with Daily Sun on Monday, July 28.

“They told us to keep quiet as they didn’t want to kill anyone. They didn’t even tell us exactly what they were looking for.

“They took almost 15 minutes to search the house, asked our names, then we knew they wanted something more. We realised this was not a robbery, but they were sent to kill Lesego. We were tied up.

After Lesego told them her name, they said they had found what they were looking for. Then, they took her to the bedroom and told her she was the person they were after.

There was screaming, a gunshot rang out and they left.

“My sister had one bullet to the head. They stole two cell phones, a Samsung Galaxy, Huawei Y70, and R150,” she explained.

Offentse said in February, someone dropped a letter at night with a strong message and two bullets attacked to it.

She said they also called her mum at night, saying they had delivered a parcel.

She said the family didn’t know who sent the letter.

“We don’t know who killed Lesego. We need justice,” she said.

Lesego’s father, Paulous Masina, 57, said these thugs wanted to kill her, and it wasn’t a robbery.

“That Sunday, we were at a funeral burying a church member during the day. My daughter was happy. We want justice for my daughter,” Paulous said.

The grieving father said police failed them during the first incident of a letter.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, confirmed the incident.

“A case of house robbery and murder is opened for further investigations, and no one has been arrested as yet,” he said.