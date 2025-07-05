Woman st@bs her ex-boyfriend and set his property ablaze after she found him with another lady

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old woman, Augustina Adoma, for allegedly setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s kiosk and st@bbing him him in the chest following a confrontation over another woman.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Wednesday, July 2, said the suspect was formerly in a relationship with the victim, Emmanuel Otabil, a 30-year-old driver.

Police said Adoma allegedly went to Otabil’s residence uninvited at about 9:00 a.m. and found him with another woman.

She reportedly poured water on both of them and took away the victim’s Samsung mobile phone.

Later that day, around 4:00 p.m., she is said to have returned to the victim’s premises while he was away.

Using a duplicate key, she allegedly entered his kiosk and set fire to his belongings, including a mattress, blankets, and bed sheets.

That evening, Otabil reportedly confronted Adoma about the incident and demanded the return of his phone. During the argument, she allegedly picked a knife from a nearby orange seller and st@bbed him in the left side of the chest.

Otabil was initially rushed to Race Course Hospital and later transferred to Lapaz Community Hospital and subsequently to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently receiving treatment and responding to care.

Police investigations led to Adoma’s arrest at the Tesano Police Station, where she had gone to file a separate complaint related to an assault. The victim’s phone was retrieved from her at the station.

“The case remains under investigation,” a police statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng of the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit stated.

The statement urged the public to refrain from acts of revenge, particularly in domestic disputes, and advised that grievances be resolved through legal and peaceful means.