Woman throws child at father in court

Emotions ran high at Chief Makoni’s community court recently when Panashe Gundla, a young mother from Rusape, broke down in tears after DNA test results confirmed that Blessing Mlauzi, who had long denied responsibility, was indeed the biological father of her child.

In a dramatic and emotional outburst, Panashe unstrapped the baby from her back and threw the toddler toward Mlauzi, momentarily abandoning him with the child as the reality of the judgment set in. Court officials later persuaded her to return and collect the child.

The paternity dispute dates back to July 17, 2024, when Panashe’s father, Victor Gundla, took Mlauzi to court demanding bride price after learning his daughter was pregnant. Gundla initially sought three beasts, three goats, and US$1,500 in damages. However, Mlauzi disputed paternity, prompting the court to order a DNA test.

The DNA results, which are known to be over 99.999% accurate when both parties are tested, confirmed last week that Mlauzi is indeed the father. The announcement sparked strong emotions in the courtroom: Panashe collapsed in tears while her mother, seated in the gallery, ululated with joy.

Chief Makoni recounted in court how Mlauzi had previously stated he would only accept the child, not the mother, if the results proved him the father. He also accused Panashe of being disobedient during their brief time living together.

“Panashe told this court that she only had relations with Mlauzi, and their separation came because he was not communicating with her,” said the traditional court in its ruling.

The court ruled that Mlauzi must pay three beasts and three goats as damages for impregnating Panashe (masungiro), along with US$110 in court-related costs. It also advised Panashe to file a separate maintenance case for the child’s financial support.

In response, Mlauzi accepted the judgment and expressed willingness to pay but pleaded for time. “I do not have a problem with the child’s name or the DNA results. I accept everything. I may need half a year to pay up,” he said, as he held the baby.

The court granted Mlauzi six months to pay his in-laws.

The case underscores the role of DNA testing in resolving paternity disputes and highlights the emotional toll such matters can take on families involved.