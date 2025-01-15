A woman who accused Diddy of r@ping her with a remote control will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

The Peacock documentary, ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,’ includes an interview with the alleged victim, who is only identified by her first name, Ashley. Her face will not be shown on camera, according to People.

In October, she sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in U.S. District Court in Northern California, where documents identify her as Ashley Parham. Her lawsuit came less than a month after Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering, s£x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the lawsuit, she alleged that she met Diddy in March 2018 after he unexpectedly barged into her friend’s apartment in Orinda, California, along with several other people, including Diddy’s longtime right-hand woman Kristina Khorram.

Her friend, Shane Pearce, had a FaceTime call with Diddy outside of a bar the month before, according to the suit.

During the call, Parham claimed she told Pearce she wasn’t impressed because she believed Diddy ‘had something to do’ with the 1996 assassination of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, according to the suit.

The lawsuit said Diddy heard this comment and vowed to make her ‘pay.’

According to the lawsuit, Pearce later ‘set her up’ by inviting her over to his apartment under the guise of helping him with his cancer medication.

That’s when Diddy showed up at the home with his bodyguard, Khorram, and others. Diddy, holding a knife to her face, threatened to cut her cheeks into a ‘Glasgow smile,’ the suit says.

After this, Khorram allegedly threatened Parham, telling her they could ship her overseas where she’d never be heard from again. Parham also makes this claim in the documentary.

In the documentary, according to People, Parham speaks through tears at times and says she’s been isolated since the alleged sexual assault.

‘I’ve become incredibly reclusive,’ she says. ‘I don’t trust anyone.’

The lawsuit states that both Pearce and Diddy removed all of Parham’s clothes, after which Diddy covered her in ‘oil or lubricant.’

Diddy then shoved a TV remote into her vagina, according to the lawsuit.

‘Diddy, while violently raping [Parham] with a television remote, told Plaintiff that her life was in his hands and that if he wanted he could “take her” and she would never be seen again,’ the lawsuit claimed.

After this, Diddy instructed Pearce to flip Parham over on her stomach, according to the lawsuit, before telling him to rape her, too.

The suit claimed that Diddy, Pearce, and two other unnamed individuals took turns raping her.

Diddy also allegedly offered Parham money to say the r@pe was consensual and that she was a s£x worker, according to the complaint.

‘This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months,’ the statement, given to People, read.

‘It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind.’

The forthcoming documentary also features interviews from Diddy’s childhood friends, his bodyguard, and singer Al B. Sure!, who previously dated the music mogul’s on-and-off girlfriend Kim Porter. It will be available on Peacock Tuesday.

His lawyers also said the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department ‘thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were “unfounded.”’

The lawyer added that Diddy was ‘nowhere near Orinda, Calif., on the day she claims she was assaulted.’

Diddy is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May