Women are more attracted to bald men than men with a full head of hair- study

A new study has revealed that bald men are often perceived as more attractive than men with a full head of hair.

In the study, experts asked 2,000 women about the features they find most attractive in men. While a muscular physique was found to be the most desirable attribute, a bald head was second on the list.

Jessica Leoni, spokeswoman for Illicit Encounters, which commissioned the study, said that attractiveness was ‘in the eye of the beholder’.

‘Bald men are among the sexiest looking chaps out there,’ she added.

While many men worry about losing their hair, baldness could be linked to a range of beneficial traits.

Studies have shown that baldness in men is seen as a non-threatening form of social dominance. Bald men are also thought to be more socially mature, intelligent, educated, and honest compared with men who have a full head of hair.

For the new survey, 2,000 women were asked about the most attractive features in men.

A muscular physique topped the list, having been chosen by 42 percent of the respondents.

This was followed by a bald head (40 percent), blue eyes (38 percent), a beard (36 percent), dark hair (31 percent), and curly hair (30 percent).



Other popular attributes included high cheekbones (26 percent), blonde hair (22 percent), green eyes (21 percent), and a hairy chest (18 percent).

Meanwhile, 10 percent of respondents said they like men with tattoos, and seven percent were fans of piercings.

The findings suggest that instead of spending billions each year trying to reverse or cure their hair loss, men experiencing male pattern baldness could simply embrace it, and shave their heads.

Tom Simons, 45, from Tonbridge, Kent, said he started losing his hair when he was in his mid-30s, and hasn’t looked back.

‘At first I was horrified and started wearing hats and even considered a wig,’ he said.

‘But in the end a female friend told me to just “be bald and proud”, so I did and I’ve not looked back.

‘There is a certain confidence being bald gives you – I can’t say why, but I definitely get chatted up more since I got rid of the hat.’